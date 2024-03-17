Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $197.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

