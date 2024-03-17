H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,397 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.49% of H&R Block worth $154,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $620,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 223,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 148,274 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth $3,572,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $46.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 227.22% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

