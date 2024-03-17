Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $395.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $404.15. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.