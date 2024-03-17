HUYA (HUYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

