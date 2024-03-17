IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Position Decreased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEX by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 0.6 %

IEX stock opened at $239.97 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $242.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

