Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $15.12 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,619.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $600,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,324 shares of company stock worth $2,799,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

