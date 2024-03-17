Ignite Planners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

