Ignite Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,162 FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $119,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

