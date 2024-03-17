Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.68.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

