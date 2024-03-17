Ignite Planners LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth about $332,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $98.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $100.49.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

