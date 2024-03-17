Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 1,756 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

