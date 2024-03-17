Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

