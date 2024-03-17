Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 513,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 17.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CION Investment by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 447,210 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

