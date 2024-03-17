Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE RSG opened at $186.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

