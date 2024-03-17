Ignite Planners LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.64 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

