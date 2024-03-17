Ignite Planners LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after buying an additional 888,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $81,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,930,000 after buying an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 204.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 414,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,834,000 after acquiring an additional 278,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $247.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.64 and a 1 year high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

