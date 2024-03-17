Ignite Planners LLC Has $226,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $210.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $211.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.47%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.