Ignite Planners LLC Has $241,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total value of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.91, for a total transaction of $652,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,607 shares of company stock valued at $38,190,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $298.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.01 and a 12 month high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

