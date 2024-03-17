Ignite Planners LLC Has $96,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 75,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 807,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 1,692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 252,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Trading Up 1.0 %

BBDC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $979.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

