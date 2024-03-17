Ignite Planners LLC Has $96,000 Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $979.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.39%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

