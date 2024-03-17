Ignite Planners LLC Invests $211,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.87.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $128.92 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

