Ignite Planners LLC Invests $258,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock opened at $291.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $294.46.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

