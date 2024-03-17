Ignite Planners LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $60.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

