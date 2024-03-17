Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CION Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in CION Investment by 11.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CION opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 137.37%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

