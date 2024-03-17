Ignite Planners LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $72.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

