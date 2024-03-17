Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,001 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,473.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.