Ignite Planners LLC Sells 30 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,741,478 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

AMP opened at $419.49 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.23 and a 1-year high of $421.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

