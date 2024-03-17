Ignite Planners LLC Sells 32,492 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,444 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

