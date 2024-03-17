Ignite Planners LLC Sells 481 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock worth $418,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

