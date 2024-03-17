Ignite Planners LLC Sells 728 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,337,000 after acquiring an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IYW opened at $132.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $85.49 and a 52 week high of $136.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.