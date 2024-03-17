Ignite Planners LLC Sells 8,104 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Price Performance

FINS opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

