Ignite Planners LLC Sells 877 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,028 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth $58,433,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528,384 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 121.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after purchasing an additional 355,495 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAVA shares. HSBC cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $36.59 on Friday. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

