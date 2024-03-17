Ignite Planners LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

