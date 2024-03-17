Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $63.37 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $712.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

