ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.03. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 470,044 shares traded.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.