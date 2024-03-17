Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

