Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
IMH stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Impac Mortgage
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.