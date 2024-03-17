InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 22,781 shares.The stock last traded at $4.20 and had previously closed at $4.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $583.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.16.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 285,536 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InnovAge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

