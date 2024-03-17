Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.82 (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.82 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 120.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $105.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

