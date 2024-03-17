Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.82 (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.82 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 120.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
Shares of IIPR stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $105.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
