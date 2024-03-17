Insider Buying: BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Buys C$319,680.00 in Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) insider Robert Stein acquired 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$36.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,680.00.

Robert Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Robert Stein sold 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Robert Stein sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total value of C$9,900.00.

BQE Water Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVE BQE opened at C$37.25 on Friday. BQE Water Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.22 and a 1 year high of C$37.74. The firm has a market cap of C$46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.05.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

