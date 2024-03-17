Insider Buying: Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Director Purchases $963,600.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) Director James F. Lynch purchased 660,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,340,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Globalstar Stock Up 4.3 %

GSAT stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Globalstar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Globalstar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Globalstar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 738,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Globalstar by 45.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Stories

