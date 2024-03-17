Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,468,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,316,720.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $990,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

