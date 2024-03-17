Insider Buying: TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,094,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,808,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 128,814 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22.

TruBridge Price Performance

Shares of TBRG stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About TruBridge

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

