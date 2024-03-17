Insider Buying: TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,188,953.22 in Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. bought 128,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,188,953.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,322,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,000.00.

TruBridge Trading Up 6.6 %

TBRG opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.62. TruBridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

TruBridge Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

