Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $1,037,763.30 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

