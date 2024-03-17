Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,937,192.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $4,937,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44.

On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $5,172,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $4,955,002.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $4,126,811.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $4,023,091.20.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

