Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Sells $600,985,067.54 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coupang Trading Down 2.1 %

CPNG opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPNG. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

