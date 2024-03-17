Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $520,774.04 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $520,774.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,839.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,627,051.32.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.67. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

