Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Sells $10,803,093.52 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

DXCM opened at $130.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

