Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $1,437,450.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.51 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 279,730 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,379,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

View Our Latest Report on Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.