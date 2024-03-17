Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $1,437,450.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,437,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.51 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98.
Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
