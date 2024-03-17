Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells $514,758.72 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $514,758.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jason Lublin sold 46,419 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,769.52.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $530,591.04.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after buying an additional 978,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

